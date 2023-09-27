Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for 2024 Oscars

Malayalam film 2018 is India official entry for the Oscars, reported news agency PTI. The film features an ensemble cast and is based on the floods that struck Kerala in 2018.. Only three Indian movies in history have scored nominations in the category — Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan. Two Indian documentary features – Writing with Fire and All that Breathes – have also scored nominations in the last two years, with The Elephant Whisperers winning in the Best Documentary Short category last year.

Tovino said in a statement, “Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me as an actor , but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project. 2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time. Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own.”India's official entry for the Oscars last year was Chhello Show, which didn't make the nominees slate. However, it was a landmark year for Indian cinema with Naatu Naatu from RRR winning Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers winning Best Documentary Short Subject. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was nominated for Best Documentary Feature but didn't win.The Oscars will be held on March 10 next year.

