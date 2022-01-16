Tovino Thomas's 'Naradhan' cleared with U/A certificate, film release postponed

Chennai, Jan 16 Director Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film 'Naradan', featuring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in the lead, has been cleared for release with a U/A certificate.

However, sadly, the onset of the third Covid wave has forced the makers to postpone the release of their film.

Actor Tovino Thomas took to Instagram to make the announcement. He put out a post that read "Certified U/A". The post went on to say, "We regret to announce that 'Naradan' movie release has been postponed due to the surge of Covid 19 infections and complications caused by the Omicron."

The political thriller, which has music by Sekhar Menon, has cinematography by Jaffer Zadique.

The film, which was originally scheduled to be released in April last year, got postponed due to the second wave of Covid. The team had decided to release the film this year on January 27. However, now with Omicron complicating the issue, the release of the film has again been postponed.

