Trailer for Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul-starrer 'Trial Period' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actor Genelia Deshmukh will be seen in an interesting role in the new film 'Trial Period', which also stars Manav Kaul.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer that left the audience in splits.

Take a look

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul - who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds.

Excited about the film, Genelia said, "I'm at the stage in my career, where I choose a film which is about quality more than just quantity. Trial Period when offered to me by director Aleya Sen and Chrome was about a mother and the various relationships a woman goes through at that phase, it's about a single woman mother finding her love story which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role. I'm excited for the film's premiere on Jio Cinema which has a larger audience and the audience that is appropriate for the film. The Trial Period family has made this film with so much love and we hope our sincere efforts resonate with the audience."

Manav also shared details about his character.

"Trial Period is all things special! So heartfelt in its treatment, the film is an emotional rollercoaster. Moreover, working alongside such incredibly talented actors and the Chrome Pictures team has been a rewarding journey for me. All of us were personally invested in the film, and every character in it will leave you with a different point of view, therein lies the beauty of Aleya Sen's capabilities as a director. My mother even penned an emotional note after I completed the film, which was truly overwhelming," he shared.

Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao and Zidane Braz are also a part of the film, which will be out on Jio Cinema on July 21.

