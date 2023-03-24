Trailer of Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's ' Ponniyin Selvan 2 ' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : The makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' on Friday unveiled the official poster of the film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram.

Production banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions also shared that the trailer of the film will be out on March 29.

"Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne! #PS2TrailerFromMarch29 #PS2 #MRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth @IMAX @primevideoIN @chiyaan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PonniyinSelvan2," a tweet read on the page of Lyca Productions.

'PS 2' is the sequel of M' Ratnam's box office hit film 'Ponniyin Selvan', which was released last year. The teaser of the 'PS 2' was released in December.

Recently, the makers released the Hindi version of the first song 'Ruaa Ruaa'. Penned by Gulzar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Talking about the song, Shilpa said, "Firstly it's an honour to sing for AR Rahman Sir and M Ratnam Sir. M Sir is one of the people that we look upto and grew up watching his movies done and now to work with him is an absolute honour. The star-cast of the movie is amazing and this love song is set in a very symphony arrangement which is beautiful. I think I have never sung something like this and it's very new for me. Rahman Sir really made a very beautiful flowy song and it is a very difficult song to sing but he encouraged me as always. Gulzar Sahab has written the lyrics and again such legends coming together, I think it's an absolute honour to be a part of this song."

Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi are also a part of the film. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya played the dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

