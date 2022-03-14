Trailer of director K S Ravikumar-starrer 'Koogle Kuttappa' released

Chennai, March 14 The trailer of directors Sabari and Saravanan's 'Koogle Kuttappa', featuring director K S Ravikumar and actors Tharshan and Losliya in the lead, was released on Monday at the Kamala cinemas in the city.

Veteran directors Vikraman, R K Selvamani, Perarasu and R V Udhayakumar released the trailer of the film by presenting it to a robot, which plays an important role in the film.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, well known director K S Ravikumar said that he was getting into production as well after almost a period of 20 years for the sake of his assistant directors.

Praising his assistant directors who were now turning directors with this film, Ravikumar said that all those who had worked as his assistant directors had learnt to be judicious when it came to spending money and ensured that nothing was wasted on the sets.

The film, which has been directed by two of Ravi Kumar's assistant directors, is the remake of the popular Malayalam hit film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by Aravind, who is better known as Arvi.

