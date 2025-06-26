Trailer of director Ram's light-hearted entertainer 'Paranthu Po' released

Chennai, June 26 The makers of director Ram’s eagerly awaited entertainer ‘Paranthu Po’, featuring actors Mirchi Shiva, Anjali, Grace Antony and master Mitul Ryan in the lead, on Thursday released the film's trailer much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The trailer released on Thursday begins with a young child Anbu (Mitul Ryan) demanding that his parents promise him that they will all stay in the village. When his parents who are baffled by his reference to a village ask him what he means by the village, he says, "The place where there's a hill, a pond, a football ground and friends to play with."

Anbu is mischief personified. Brutally honest on the one hand and full of questions on the other, Anbu is a typical child whose constant queries put his parents in a spot of bother.

The trailer shows Anbu's father (played by Mirchi Shiva) finally taking him on a bike ride. It also shows Anbu's father's relationship with his dad (played by Balaji Sakthivel). The trailer ends with a statement by director Ram. He says, "For every parent struggling to succeed for their kids..."

In all, one gets the impression that the film is a light-hearted, buoyant musical comedy that revolves around an obstinate schoolboy and his loving but cash-strapped dad.

Talking about the film’s lead actor Mirchi Shiva, Ram, in an earlier interview, had said, “Shiva and I began our careers in 2007 - he with ‘Chennai 28’ and I with ‘Katrathu Tamil’. At that time, he was working at Radio Mirchi and interviewed me. We've been friends since then and have always wanted to collaborate. Finally, it happened with 'Paranthu Po' in 2024.”

‘Paranthu Po’ will also be the first time that Ram has ventured into the comedy genre.

“This film marks my first venture into feel-good comedy, featuring a talented ensemble cast. Grace Antony, known for her work in Malayalam cinema, was my perfect choice for the role given her natural flair for comedy. As always, Anjali has been incredibly supportive. Aju Varghese and Vijay Yesudas have been instrumental during both shooting and dubbing, making the process smooth. I'm also excited to introduce Master Mitul Ryan, a gifted young actor whose natural performance will surely surprise audiences. Collaborating with Hotstar has been a wonderful experience - they trusted my vision and allowed me to stay true to my original script. The entire team made it a peaceful and pleasant journey,” Ram said.

Background score for the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and music is by Santhosh Dhayanithi. NK Ekhambram has cranked the camera for this film, which has editing by Mathi VS.

The film’s songs have lyrics by Madhan Karky while its stunts have been choreographed by Stunt Silva.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor