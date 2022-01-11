Trailer out for cop drama 'Bhaukaal 2' starring Mohit Raina

Mumbai, Jan 11 As the trailer of the second season of web series 'Bhaukaal' is released on Tuesday, lead actor Mohit Raina says he had to walk the extra mile to get the perfection for his role as it is based on real-life IPS officer Navniet Sekera.

Speaking about reprising his roles as Navniet Sekera in the show, Mohit said, "Since my role is inspired by a real-life Singham, I wanted to go the extra mile to do justice with my character. We never realise the sacrifices that these men in khaki make for us. Whether it's working planned shifts or being called into duty for emergency responses and all-hands on deck situations, there are so many times when law enforcement officers are called away from their families and are forced to miss holidays, birthdays, kids' games, school events and more. This role for me was a small way of saying thank you to these brave hearts."

Directed by Jatin Wagle, the 10-episode web series tracks Navniet Sekera's journey as an efficient cop ready to bring change and peace in this chaotic hinterland town.

This second season of 'Bhaukaal' sheds light on Navniet and his men facing the unchecked havoc of the Dedha brothers who are hungry for power in Muzaffarnagar.

The series also stars Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput and the late Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in pivotal roles.

It releases on January 20 on MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor