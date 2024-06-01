Trailer out: 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' promises endless laughter and love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Inda], June 1 : The makers of Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur starrer 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', dropped the trailer of the upcoming rom-com on Saturday.

The film stars Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav, delivering a hilarious tale set against the backdrop of arranged marriages.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the comedic chaos that ensues when a young couple, caught in a whirlwind romance, finds themselves in the middle of their parents' unexpected love triangle.

'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' begins with a traditional setup where Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur meet for a potential match.

Their initial interactions are filled with clashes and differences, but soon, they start developing feelings for each other.

Just as they are about to announce their love, a twist disrupts their plans, Sunny's widowed father, played by Annu Kapoor, falls for Avneet's single mother, portrayed by Supriya Pathak.

Adding to the madness, Rajpal Yadav's character is madly in love with Supriya Pathak, creating a comedic tangle of emotions and relationships.

As the young couple navigates their parents' romance while trying to secure their own, audiences are treated to a fresh take on the age-old concept of arranged marriages.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xfo0pajaZ1U&ab_channel=ZEE5

Directed by Ishrat Khan and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited in collaboration with THINKINK Picturez Ltd., this star-studded film promises to be a delightful rollercoaster of love, laughter, and chaos, premiering on June 14 on Zee5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to bring 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' to our viewers. It's a light-hearted romantic comedy with a unique narrative, delivering an unexpected story about love and marriages across generations."

Cast members also shared their enthusiasm. Supriya Pathak and Annu Kapoor expressed their joy in working on such a fun project, while Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur highlighted the fresh and entertaining take on arranged marriages.

Sunny Singh said, "A jugaadu boy, my character finds himself caught in a hilarious but unique situation involving his father and his girlfriend's mother. It's a fresh and entertaining take on the concept of arranged marriages, where love knows no age or boundaries."

He also added "Working with veteran stars like Supriya Pathak, Avneet Kaur, and Annu Kapoor was an experience I will not forget. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from them."

Avneet echoed the sentiments saying, "I love experimenting with different characters and genres. Hence, when Luv Ki Arrange Marriage came my way, I accepted the project without a second thought. I had an amazing time working on this project with my co-stars Sunny, Supriya ma'am, Rajpal sir, and Annu sir."

Director Ishrat Khan also shared that the trailer is "just a glimpse into the endless laughter and madness that awaits audiences."

'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage,' premiers on ZEE5 on June 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor