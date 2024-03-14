Transgenders exhibit grace during fashion show in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 14 : A unique fashion show was organised in Surat for the transgender community. A total of 25 transgender people participated in the ramp walk. It gave them an opportunity to show their talent.

The purpose of the fashion show was to raise awareness of the transgender community and foster acceptance of them in society. The participants enthusiastically walked on the ramp displaying colourful and beautiful costumes.

Generally, transgenders do not get jobs in society and from a social point of view they are kept away from any social program. In such a situation, they feel separated from the society. However, they have a great platform to show their talent and campaigns are being run to include them in different industries.

To bring forward transgender based on their talent, a fashion show was organized in Surat. A total of 25 transgender participated in this program and were seen walking the ramp in the fashion show. They did a fashion walk wearing differently designed clothes and after that, they were also given awards. For this, they have practised for a total of 8 days. Whose make-up and other expenses have been borne by the Umeed Foundation.

This unique program was organized by the Umeed Foundation of Surat. Whatever funds are collected from this program will be donated to the transgender community only. So that this fund can be useful for their benefit, it will be deposited in their organisation and will be used for their medical work.

Poor children will be treated with the money collected from the program. People from the fashion industry of Surat came forward to provide employment to the transgenders.

