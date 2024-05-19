'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, who's ‘always on the move’, lounges around in an airport

By IANS | Published: May 19, 2024 02:05 PM2024-05-19T14:05:21+5:302024-05-19T14:10:05+5:30

Mumbai, May 19 Actress Manisha Koirala is a "traveller", as she stated that she is always on the ...

'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, who's ‘always on the move’, lounges around in an airport | 'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, who's ‘always on the move’, lounges around in an airport

'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, who's ‘always on the move’, lounges around in an airport

Mumbai, May 19 Actress Manisha Koirala is a "traveller", as she stated that she is always on the go.

Manisha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from the airport lounge.

In the image, she is seen wearing a bucket hat, a green blazer, and white pants paired with sneakers. She completed her look with glasses.

The actress captioned the image with the hashtags “#Traveler #Alwaysonthemove #airportlounge #soltee.”

Manisha did not share details about where she was going or what she was travelling for.

The 53-year-old actress's latest release is 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', a series by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she worked in the 1996 blockbuster 'Khamoshi: The Musical'.

Talking about the big screen, Manisha was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada', which was directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film was a remake of the 2020 Telugu-language film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app