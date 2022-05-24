Travis Scott faces lawsuit over stampede at Rolling Loud Miami in 2019

Travis Scott has landed himself in another legal battle as he faces a lawsuit filed by a Rolling Loud Miami concertgoer who claims she was severely injured during the May 2019 incident.

The American rapper is being accused of causing the 2019 stampede at Rolling Loud in Miami, by blatantly ignoring police demands to stop the 'dangerous' and 'uncontrollable' concert.

As per Billboard, Scott was added last month as a defendant to an existing lawsuit filed against Rolling Loud's organizers in 2020 by the woman. Scott is being sued for this amidst hundreds of ongoing legal claims over the deadly Astroworld festival.

The rapper allegedly disregarded a plea by the police, who rushed backstage after Scott began his set, asking him to stop his performance.

"Despite his being ordered by the authorities to cease his continued incitement of the crowd, Travis Scott continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities," Love's lawyers wrote. "Despite the fact that Travis Scott was aware of and could clearly see concertgoers being injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting, and being trampled, he continued his performance while authorities were forced to attempt to render aid to these injured concertgoers."

However, the rapper's representative called the new accusations a "blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis" over a "3-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented." They claimed that the stampede at Rolling Loud was caused by a false report of an active shooter that caused panic in the crowd.

"As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis's performance. This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that's easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff's lawyer didn't even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior versions of that complaint," Scott's representative added.

Apart from Scott, the case also named contractor Sequel Tour Solutions as a defendant. When it was filed in 2020, it originally constituted names of various Rolling Loud organizers, but they were dropped from the case earlier this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

