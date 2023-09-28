Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows due to technical glitch

South African comedian Trevor Noah Wednesday cancelled his show in Bengaluru citing “technical issues”. He apologised to those who had come for the show and said the money would be refunded.Noah wrote on social media website X (formerly Twitter): “Dear Bengalaru, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”

The programme was scheduled to start at 7.30 pm but Noah reached later. According to a person who attended the programme, spectators complained that they were unable to hear him, and Noah and his team checked the sound systems, but by 8.30 pm, organisers announced that the event had been cancelled.The development came as a huge blow to several fans in Bengaluru, many of them having had to brave hours of traffic to make it to the venue on time.

"But what about the people who have braved today's Bengaluru traffic and came to your show? Refund won't cut it," a user commented on X. Another said, "I booked the tickets months back to see you. It’s a shame we couldn’t host you well. We are so sad that we are still in traffic. We are sorry on behalf of all Indian fans who were looking forward to seeing you.