Trevor Noah set to take Grammys stage as host again

South African comedian Trevor Noah will reprise his hosting stint at the Grammys yet again next year.

According to the US-based entertainment portal, Variety, 'The Daily Show' host would make his third consecutive appearance as the award show's emcee in February.

The Grammys took to their official Twitter handle to share the news.

"Third time's a charm! @Trevornoah is set to return as the 2023 #GRAMMYs host," their tweet read.

Noah expressed his excitement about the upcoming musical spectacle in an interview with Billboard.

"One of my favourite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live," Variety quoted Noah.

"Brandi Carlile performing a song live and you're hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments -- there's nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make," the Primetime Emmy winner added.

The nominees for the upcoming ceremony of the prestigious awards show include 'Single Ladies' singer Beyonce with 9 nods in her kitty, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with 8 and Adele with 7 nods, tied with 'The Story' singer Brandi Carlile.

As per Variety, five artists were nominated in the three top categories across all genres, namely 'Record of the Year, 'Song of the Year' and 'Album of the Year'. These include Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.

A couple of veteran musical acts also reappeared in the list of nominees, namely ABBA and Mary J. Blige. Both nabbed two nominations in the categories of record and album of the year categories.

The award show would take place on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

( With inputs from ANI )

