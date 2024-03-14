Triptii Dimri Doubles Her Remuneration For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 After Animal Success

The production for the much-anticipated film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has officially commenced. Vidya Balan took to her Instagram account where she shared a video offering a sneak peek from the film’s set and wrote, “Super thrilled to kickstart this spooky yet hilarious journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 with the super talented @kartikaaryan and @tripti_dimri , the visionary @aneesbazmee and the man who made this all possible #BhushanKumar! Can’t wait for #Diwali2024”

Soon there was a buzz about Tripti Dimri joining the film now according to reports the Animal actress has substantially increased her fees for her next film following the immense success of Animal. Reports suggest that Triptii Dimri’s Instagram followers tripled after the release of Animal. With her significant role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Triptii Dimri has now decided to double her fee, as stated in the reports. The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were reportedly happy to pay her what she asked for, as it fits within the production budget. The reports mention that Triptii charged Rs 40 lakh for her role in Animal, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Her fee has now doubled to Rs 80 lakh due to her growing fan base.

However, despite charging a decent amount, gossip mills speculate that she is only receiving 20 per cent of Kartik Aaryan’s remuneration. According to reports, the production house is paying him between Rs 45 to 50 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.Triptii Dimri is basking in the success of Animal, which became one of the top-grossing films of 2023. Her romantic scenes with Ranbir Kapoor caused a sensation on the big screen, quickly propelling her to become the national crush of India.

Tripti Dimri's inclusion in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks yet another significant milestone in her burgeoning career. Following her standout performances in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbul, and the recently released Animal, Dimri has firmly established herself as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

