Triptii Dimri has a working birthday as she is busy shooting in Rishikesh

Mumbai, Feb 23 National crush Triptii Dimri is celebrating her 29th birthday on the sets of an upcoming project as she is currently shooting in Rishikesh.

As she celebrates her birthday amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Rishikesh, Triptii took a moment to reflect on her journey in the film industry.

The actress, who gained massive fandom with her performance in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, said: "I couldn't ask for a more fulfilling birthday than spending it amidst the enchanting beauty of Rishikesh, doing what I love most. Every moment on set is a gift, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to celebrate my special day immersed in my passion for acting."

On the work front, Triptii Dimri has multiple projects in the pipeline including ‘Vicky Vidya ka Wo Wala Video’ alongside Rajkummar Rao, ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ opposite Vicky Kaushal and Amy Vik, and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

