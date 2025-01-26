Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna: Non Star Kids Who are The Bar in Bollywood

In recent years, Bollywood has witnessed a new wave of talent who are creating their niche in the fast-paced industry. With their love and passion for acting, outsider actresses are proving that success and admiration can come from sheer hard work and dedication. Here's looking at the top 5 outsiders who have solidified themselves as sought-after actresses in B-town.

PratibhaRanta: Pratibha Ranta's incredible performance in the critically acclaimed 'Laapataa Ladies' has made her an actress to watch out for. With the roles she has picked, she has effortlessly shown her ability to bring depth and authenticity to each one of them.

TriptiiDimri: Triptii Dimri cemented herself as one of the most in-demand actresses of modern Indian cinema. From 'Bulbbul', 'Laila Majnu', 'Animal' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the actress has come a long way in her film career. Her consistency in delivering substantial films has left the audiences eager for her upcoming projects.

RashmikaMandanna: Throughout her film journey from the South, Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as a pan-Indian actress. She's crafted her career with a balance of versatility, and the knack of exploring various facets of cinema. Be it Srivalli in 'Pushpa' or Geentanjali in 'Animal', Rashmika Mandanna has become a fan-favourite.

WamiqaGabbi: From being a pivotal part of OTT hits to critically acclaimed films, Wamiqa Gabbi's journey in cinema is nothing short of inspiring. Coming from a non-film background, Wamiqa Gabbi has built her way with distinct film choices and her love for cinema.

Sharvari: From OTT to theatricals, from 'Maharaj' to 'Munjya', Sharvari has come a long way. The actress has etched herself as a power-packed performer with her ability to pull off emotionally deep roles. Her knack for making every role her own has made her a fan-favourite.