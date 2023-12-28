Trisha Krishnan, Vikram pay tribute to Captain Vijayakanth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Captain Vijayakanth died on Thursday in Chennai at the age of 71 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Actor Trisha Krishnan took to X to pay tribute to the late actor Vijayakanth. She wrote, "RIP Captain. Lots of love and strength to Premalatha Ma'am and his family. I'll forever remember your kindness."

https://twitter.com/trishtrashers/status/1740231382054629615

Actor Vikram also paid tribute to the late actor and wrote on X, "Saddened to hear the passing of one of the most loving and caring beings ever. We will miss you, Captain!! #RIP."

https://twitter.com/chiyaan/status/1740215412326076681

Earlier in the day, the party informed through a post on its official X handle that Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics.

While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha was last seen in 'Leo.' Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also featured Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

Vikram, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan,' which was released on September 30, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor