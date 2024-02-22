Trisha Responds to Former AIADMK Leader's 'Disgusting' Comments, Vows Legal Action

Actress Trisha recently criticized former AIADMK leader AV Raju for making derogatory remarks about her. The politician's comments, made during a press conference, sparked outrage among netizens and Trisha herself. Trisha took to her social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express her disgust over the incident and announced plans to take legal action against the politician.

In a post on her X account, she stated, "It's appalling to witness individuals resorting to such low behavior to seek attention. Rest assured, appropriate legal action will be pursued. Any further communication will be handled by my legal team."

Producer Aditi Ravindranath slammed AV Raju on social media. She wrote, "Shocked & disgusted by the behaviour of Ex AIADMK functionary A. V. Raju for making unwarranted , baseless, loose and completely false allegations about Trisha. It is 2024; we talk about women empowerment & equality - why drag an unrelated person into personal mud slinging. There are basic lines which should not be crossed. Request all the related authorities to take strict action. And to those of you making crude jokes and trolls, GET A LIFE (sic)."

This isn't the first time Trisha has confronted derogatory remarks. Previously, she criticized her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan for similar comments. Khan faced backlash from netizens, and Trisha received support from various prominent figures in the film industry during that incident.