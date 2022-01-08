Trisha tests positive for Covid

Chennai, Jan 8 Actress Trisha, one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress, who went to London to celebrate the New Year, took to social media to make the announcement.

She said, "Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.

"Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today, thanks to my vaccinations.

"I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hope to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers."

