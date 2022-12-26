Tunisha's mom alleges Sheezan was 'cheating' on her daughter, 'using' her

Mumbai, Dec 26 In a video message released on social media, TV actress Tunisha Sharma's mother has accused her 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan of "cheating" and "using" her daughter.

The 20-year-old rising star, who committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of the TV serial at Vasai, Mumbai, was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan Mohammed Khan, but they had broken up 15 days ago.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by Tunisha's mother.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the two actors, who were in a relationship, broke up 15 days ago. Tunisha's mother is blaming Sheezan for her daughter's mental stress and depression.

In the video message, Vanita Sharma, Tunisha's mother, alleged: "Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared. I have lost my child."

Earlier, Tunisha's uncle, Pawan Sharma, had alleged to the media that Sheezan was involved with several other women.

