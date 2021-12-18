TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's father goes missing from December 14

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's 58-year-old father is missing from few days. The actor confirmed this news on Instagram, he shared the picture of his father and wrote, 'Guys plz let me know if anyone has any idea about my papa, especially in Bihar, UP, Jarkhand, and all over India. Share it with your contacts too.'



Recenlty, in the conversation with one news portal he said that his father is missing since December 14, around 7 pm 'My brother, mother and uncle started looking for him from 7.40 pm. The next morning, they found his bicycle in Bachwara Junction Railway Station. As of now, we are assuming that he took a train from there. He didn't have his phone or any money. While checking with the railway authorities, we found that two trains crossed the station around that time - one headed for Lucknow and one for Delhi.'



The actor also stated that his father is not well and diagnosed with depression, 'He wasn't keeping well and wasn't sleeping properly for the last 10 days. When we consulted a doctor, she told us that he was going through anxiety and depression. He wasn't talking to anyone. He used to keep a note with him asking people to not talk to him. I spoke to him on December 13, asking if we should consult other doctors, take him to another city, but he said, Arey kuch nahi hai, bas neend nahi aa rahi hai. He was sounding very low' Abhinav said.