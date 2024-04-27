TV actor Krishna Mukherjee accuses producer Kundan Singh of harassment, celebs Avika Gor, Pavitra Puna come out in support

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actor Krishna Mukherjee, who is best known for starring in TV serials, allegedly accused the producer and production company of the television show 'Shubh Shagun' of harassment.

In an Instagram post, Krishna called out producer Kundan Singh for not paying her dues. She also claimed that the makers of the show locked her in a makeup room once when she was unwell and unwilling to shoot.

She also added that she asked for help from many but nobody could do anything.

"I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract," she explained.

"The production house and the producer Kundan Singh have harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it , when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me," Krishna added.

Krishna concluded, "Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice."

Several celebrities chimed in the comment section and extended support to Krishna.

"We are here," actor Pavitra Punia commented.

"That's terrible, let's all get together and serve them right!!!! You're not alone," Shraddha Arya wrote.

"I'm so sorry that this happened with you. This makes me so angry," 'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor wrote.

Hours after Krishna publicly made levelled these accusations against producer Kundan, he took to Instagram and labeled the accusations against him as false.

In response to Krishna's claim of not receiving her payments, the producer said, "We had reached out to her for legal proceeding, but she refused to come, which is already in the record of CITY CIVIL COURT, Mumbai."

Kundan added, "This is the third wrong attempt she did for the sake of her wrongful gain. Social media is a platform to share your views but not a place to share false rumours, everyone who along with Krishna Mukherjee have been sharing the false news, please keep in mind that Lies may run fast but the truth eventually overtakes them."

Krishna played the female lead opposite Shehzada Dhami in Shubh Shagun.

