TV actor Mahesh Thakur duped of Rs 5.43 crore by lawyer, files complaint

Noted television actor Mahesh Thakur has lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police accusing a lawyer of cheating him to the tune of Rs 5.43 crore. According to a report, the person duped the film and television personality on the pretext of paying court fees, for providing legal counselling and completing other legal formalities while representing him in a case. The Hum Saath Saath Hai actor, is currently involved in a property dispute with someone and he had hired the accused Mayank Goyal, a few months back to fight his case in the court, the official of Oshiwara police station said.

"Since the last few months, Goyal demanded money from the actor on the pretext of filing a petition on the high court, the Supreme Court, in the name of paying court fees, providing legal counselling and other case-related formalities," he said.However, Thakur suspected the integrity of Goyal and started asking him to show the receipts of the court fees, the petition copies and other documents related to his case. However, the latter disappeared.On Monday, the actor approached Oshiwara police station with the proof and on that basis, the police recorded his statement and registered a first information report (FIR). During the probe, it came to light that the actor had transferred money to Goyal and has all the proof with him, the official said.As of now, the police have lodged a case against Goyal under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), no arrest have been made so far, further investigation is underway.

