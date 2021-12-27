TV actor Vishal Nikam wins Bigg Boss Marathi 3

Famous actor Vishal Nikam emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Vishal was declared winner with a vote bank sufficient enough to put him at the top of the table. The actor promised host Mahesh Manjrekar during the premiere itself that he would complete his quota of 100 days in the house and will also lift the trophy. He kept his promise by winning the 'Ticket To Finale'.Vishal Nikam and Vikas Patil's friendship was one of the highlights of this season.

On the career front, Vishal started his career with the movie Mithun in 2018. He played the role of Mithun opposite Amruta Dhongade. He again appeared in another Marathi film Dhumas. n 2019, Vishal made his debut with the Marathi television serial Saata Jalmachya Gathi played the lead role of Yuvraj aired on Star Pravah. It is a love story of a village young boy and a young girl. He played the role of young Jotiba in the Marathi television serial Dakkhancha Raja Jotiba broadcasted on Star Pravah in 2020.