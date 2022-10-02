TV actress Ananya Soni pens emotional message after kidney failure

Mumbai, Oct 2 'Mere Sai' actress Ananya Soni suffered kidney failure and she took to her Instagram handle to share her health condition with her fans. She also informed them about being hospitalised for the treatment and undergoing dialysis.

She wrote: "Doctors are telling that my kidney has failed and I have to go on dialysis. My creatinine has come to 15.76 and hemoglobin is 6.7 ... condition is serious ... I am getting hospitalised at Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri East on Monday."

The actress, who also worked in shows such as 'Naamkaran', and 'Ishq Mein Marajwaan' requested her fans to pray for her early recovery.

She added: "Pray for me guys. A life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe (I knew such a time will come)... but this too shall pass ... soon have to go with my kidney transplant ... will apply for kidney post dialysis."

After her post, many of her industry friends and fans gave their best wishes to her. According to media reports, her father had revealed that the family is also facing a financial crisis.

