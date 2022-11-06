TV actress Shweta Gulati gives herself just a 10-hour window for eating

Mumbai, Nov 6 TV actress Shweta Gulati, who is seen in 'Main Hoon Aparajita', opens up about her fitness regime and how she follows intermittent fasting to keep herself fit.

She says: "I have been a fitness enthusiast and always believe in working out to stay fit, but due to my hectic schedule, I don't get much time to go to the gym regularly. Hence, I have decided to follow intermittent fasting. I am a Punjabi, and my appetite is not really very small, but to stay fit, I eat only for 10 hours in the day, and in that window, I try to eat mindfully."

"I start my day with a protein shake and fruit, then, my second meal is either salad or something light from the set, and I carry my coffee and little munchies with me always to go through the day."

The actress has been part of several TV shows including 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Shaadi Mubarak', 'Crime Patrol' and many more. She reveals further about her diet plan and how she prefers to have home-cooked once a day to keep herself healthy. She asserts that to keep oneself fit, it is necessary to follow a strict diet schedule.

"At the end of the day, I go home and have my home-cooked dinner which is my only proper balanced solid meal. I personally believe that if you want to look a certain way, then you have to follow a particular diet. There are a lot of food sacrifices that you need to make and in fact, you have to control your taste buds a lot. Since I am not able to follow the daily workout routine, I must say intermittent fasting is the best way for me to stay fit," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor