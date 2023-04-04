TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary share glimpses from elder daughter Lianna's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's elder daughter Lianna recently turned one and the star couple threw a birthday bash for the little one.

Gurmeet and Debina shared pictures and videos from the event on their respective social media handles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqknXTShjEw/?hl=en

In a first set of pictures, Debina shared a glimpse of little Lianna whose face is smeared with cream. The birthday girl wore a baby-pink coloured dancing frock. Twinning with her, Debina wore a baby-pink coloured short dress for the bash. Gurmeet looked suave in a white tuxedo.

In another video posted by Debina, the birthday girl was seen crying. Gradually, the munchkin understood what's happening around her. She couldn't keep calm after seeing the birthday cake. "Our baby turns #one and we did a lot of fun. As you see from a confused-cranky expression to digging her spoon-hand and loving every bite of her healthy yum-yum cake she's for sure having a blast and like always seeing her happy our heart is full..." THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR ALL THE WISHES!" Debina wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqlCC0kJrVj/?hl=en

Expressing her gratitude, Debina wrote, "And like that she turns 1... Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment ..."

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot on February 15, 2011. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna, in April last year.

On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their second daughter Divisha. They added that Divisha was born before the due date.

