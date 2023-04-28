'TV will always be my first love but I want to explore OTT,' says Ruhi Chaturvedi

Mumbai, April 28 'Kundali Bhagya' actress Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known face on TV but she believes that OTT platforms offer various opportunities for actors to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience. However, she asserted that her first love will always be TV.

Speaking on the same, the actress shared her thoughts on exploring OTT: "OTT platforms have opened up new avenues for actors. The content on these platforms is diverse, and there is something for everyone. As an actor, I am excited to explore different genres and experiment with new roles."

"While TV will always be my first love, I cannot deny the fact that as an actor, it's important to broaden your horizons and not limit yourself to certain roles," she added.

