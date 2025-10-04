Twinkle Khanna reveals her voice in "Mela" was dubbed by ‘someone with asthma’

Mumbai Oct 4 Bollywood actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed a surprising detail about her performance in the 2000 film “Mela” during a candid conversation with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on her chat show co-hosted by Kajol, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”.

The actress disclosed that the voice heard in the film for her character Roopa was not her own but was dubbed by someone else. In the conversation, Varun Dhawan shared his fondness for the film, calling it a guilty pleasure.

He added, “I love Roopa.” Responding to this, Twinkle Khanna revealed, “It's not my voice. Oh my god, yes, of course, it's not my voice, because the makers thought that I was not being dramatic enough, so they got it dubbed by some person who has asthma, and that was it,” she quipped.

Her humorous quip about the dubbed voice being overly dramatic drew laughter from the panel.

Varun Dhawan continued the banter, remarking, “But it's definitely a performance because you are nothing like Roopa. Then you had to become Roopa, and that was pretty challenging.”

To this, Twinkle took a dig at herself, saying, “I did not become anything at all. I quit the business because I had to become Roopa,” making Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan laugh out loud.

For the uninitiated, “Mela”, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, starred Aamir Khan, Faizal Khan and Twinkle Khanna in lead roles. Despite high expectations, the film turned out to be a critical and commercial disappointment and bombed at the box office.

Interestingly, Twinkle Khanna's professionall life around “Mela” also connects with her personal life.

She married actor Akshay Kumar in January 2001, shortly after the film's release. In past interviews, Akshay has humorously admitted that one of the conditions put forth by Twinkle for their marriage was that she would marry Akshay only if the movie failed at the box office. Twinkle was extremely sure of the fact that her movie “Mela” would do wonders at the box office.

But as luck would have it, the film's failure coincided with her decision to leave films and focus on her other avenues and get married to Akshay Kumar.

