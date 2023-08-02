Twitter Reactions: Celebs mourn the tragic demise of celebrated art director Nitin Desai

Art director and producer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai has died by suicide at the age of 57. As per reports, he hung himself to death at his own ND Studio, located in Karjat, which is located at a 90-minute drive from Mumbai." Desai's body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at the ND Studio," Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. Incidentally, Desai ended his life just days before his birthday on August 9. He would have turned 58 in a week. Desai's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Desai was a four-time National Award winner for Best Art Direction. He has been credited with designing lavish sets for some of the blockbuster films including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

Bollywood personalities expressed shock at his demise, and paid tributes. Director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why? ॐ शांति।” A renowned art director, he worked on a number of Hindi and Marathi films. He worked extensively with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, creating the magnificent sets for many of his films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani. He also worked with filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ashutosh Gowariker. The last film that he served as the art director was the 2019 war epic drama Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/k843azk3x9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 2, 2023

Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you… pic.twitter.com/Pgkz4Mx3K7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2023

Shocked & saddened to hear about the passing of friend & artistic collaborator, Nitin Desai. He made sets for so many of our shows - KBC, Kamzor Kadi, Heartbeat, Bluffmaster Dus ka Dum, Sach ka Saamna.. Conjuring world class installations on an industrial scale. Om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pdfpOgr8gR — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) August 2, 2023

Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻🙏🏻. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 2, 2023