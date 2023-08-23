Twitter Reactions: Celebs react after India successfully lands on the Moon!

India's Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the moon's south pole. The successful moon mission has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.Parties and prayers were held with great fervour across the country ahead of the historic lunar touchdown. ISRO is live telecasting the landing event on its ISRO website. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019, when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface. The primary objective of the mission is simple—showcase the space agency’s capability to complete a soft-landing on the Moon. With the mission, India has joined a small and exclusive club of countries that have managed to soft land on the Moon. Post the monumental effort a number of celebs took to Twitter and congratulated the team behind the historic milestone.



OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3

HISTORIC MOMENT !!

Thank you @isro 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c98QcUjDVd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to @isro . A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/arBfnj1c4Z — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 23, 2023

History has been created.. congratulations to all of #ISRO thank you for giving us Indians this happiness and glory!!#Chandrayaan3 JAI HIND!! pic.twitter.com/Xaf4lOXYNE — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to @ISRO for scripting another glorious chapter in India's space journey with the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 🌕



Your brilliance and tireless efforts shine as a beacon of hope and pride for our nation 🇮🇳🚀 pic.twitter.com/PI79Rh5Stk — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 23, 2023