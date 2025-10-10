Two of Zubeen Garg’s Personal Security Officers sent to 5-days' police custody; number of arrests in case goes up to 7

Guwahati, Oct 10 In a significant development in the probe into the death of Zubeen Garg, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested two of his Personal Security Officers (PSOs), identified as Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, taking the number of arrests in the case related to the death of the iconic Assamese singer to 7. They were sent to 5 days' police custody.

The arrests came after the duo was questioned for four consecutive days by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) overseeing the high-profile case.

Both PSOs were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, where the SIT sought their 14-days' custody for further interrogation. However, the court granted five days' police custody of the arrested persons.

Sources said the arrests followed their suspension on October 7 after allegations of serious financial irregularities surfaced.

The CID had been investigating the two for several days amid suspicions of fund misappropriation linked to the late singer’s finances.

Investigators have reportedly unearthed substantial evidence of large financial transactions amounting to several crores of rupees connected to the two PSOs’ bank accounts.

Preliminary findings indicate that transactions worth around ₹70 lakh were traced to the account of Nandeshwar Bora, while approximately ₹40 lakh was linked to Paresh Baishya.

These transfers were allegedly made through digital payment channels and are suspected to involve money belonging to Zubeen Garg.

Officials said the SIT is now examining whether the two had any direct role in managing Garg’s financial affairs or in diverting his funds.

The arrests, they added, could provide crucial leads in understanding the financial aspects surrounding the singer’s death.

With Friday’s development, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has risen to 7.

Earlier, Assam Police officer and cousin of Zubeen Garg was sent to 7 days' police custody following his arrest.

Sandipan Garg, the cousin of the late iconic singer is a Deputy Superintendent in the Assam Police Service and he was also at the yacht party in Singapore on September 19 where the music maestro tragically passed away while swimming in the sea.

Zubeen Garg travelled to Singapore to attend northeast India music festival and Sandipan Garg also went with him to enjoy the program.

