'Two Sides of Same Coin': Amitabh Bachchan Greets Rajinikanth with Warm Hug, Photo Goes Viral

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are two iconic legends of the Entertainment industry. Aspiring actors, look up to them as an inspiration. They have created their own space in the industry and still are the most demanded actors. A photo of two legends greeting each other with a warm hug has gone viral on social media.

Big B, who is quite active on social media posted an old photo with Rajnikanth and captioned it as, "Am honored and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again ... he hasn’t changed at all ... the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!".

This post was instant hit on social media. Fans of Rajnikanth and Big B reacted to this saying Legends and calling them two sides of one coin. The two faces that helped define Indian cinema in one frame!! Loved your two chemistries in Hum."

Both actors are above 70 but still have same energy as young actors from industry. On work front Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in multilingual sci-fi action 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Prabhas. Makers recently revealed his character. He will be playing Ashwatthama. He will be making Tamil debut with Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

After completing 'Vettaiyan', Superstar Rajinikanth will start working on his 171st film, Coolie, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The directors recently released the title teaser of the film, in which the actor recites his famous line from the 1980s movie Ranga. Additionally, the background score in the teaser was influenced by the actor's song Vaa Pakkam Vaa. However, the original composer of the song, Ilaiyaraaja, has now sent a legal notice to the producers of the film, citing copyright issues.