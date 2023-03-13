"Two women did this!": Producer Guneet Monga on Oscar win for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

It's a big win for India as the film 'The Elephant Whisperers' have won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category.

Director of the film Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour.

Taking to Twitter, producer Guneet shared her reaction and wrote, "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject.

Meanwhile, RRR's Naatu Naatu is still in the run for the Oscars in the 'Original Song' category.

