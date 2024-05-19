Udit Narayan will sing some of his ‘favourite songs’ in ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ sangeet ceremony

Mumbai, May 19 Veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan will be singing some of his “favourite songs” in an upcoming sequence celebrating a sangeet ceremony in the show ‘Mangal Lakshmi’.

Narayan said: “It is wonderful to be a part of Lakshmi and Kartik’s sangeet ceremony. This event in particular feels so special because Mangal and her family made me feel so welcomed and a part of their family.”

“‘Dil bhar aaya’ when I looked at the sister-love between Mangal and Lakshmi. For my performance, I will be singing some of my favourite songs, through which I hope to uplift the spirits of not only the newlyweds but also the viewers of the show,” he added.

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ tells the story of two sisters navigating life's challenges while striving for mutual respect in their relationships. In the family drama, Mangal, portrayed by Deepika Singh, is a guardian and confidante to her sister Lakshmi, essayed by Sanika Amit.

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor