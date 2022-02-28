Ukraine to be the focus nation at Stockholm International Film Festival 2022

In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Stockholm International Film Festival will focus on Ukraine during its next edition, which begins on November 9.

According to Variety, as part of the focus nation program, Stockholm will host film screenings, director visits as well as masterclasses highlighting the country's cinematic successes.

Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov, who won last year's best film award at the festival for his movie 'Rhino' and could not attend the ceremony due to the pandemic, has been invited to the 2022 edition.

"We appreciate your support and position," said Sentsov in a statement reacting to the festival's invitation. "We look forward visiting Stockholm after the victory," added the director who is currently standing on the frontlines to defend his country along with other filmmakers.

The festival said it "wants to shed light on the uncertain future that the Ukrainian film industry is now facing and Ukraine needs all the support we can show and contribute to."

The Nordic fest also said it won't screen any Russian state-funded films at this year's festival "as long as the current war is ongoing."

Beatrice Karlsson, Stockholm Film Festival's head, said the "decision is regrettable but a necessary mark in a time like this -- Russia's actions are unacceptable."

( With inputs from ANI )

