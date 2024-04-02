Ulka Gupta on 'Main Hoon Saath Tere': I was nervous initially about shooting with a child

Mumbai, April 2 Actress Ulka Gupta has been attending workshops, exploring the uncharted territory of a mother's heart, and discovering how to portray a mother who delicately balances vulnerability and strength for the upcoming show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'.

The show is set to take its viewers through the journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka), underlining the numerous sacrifices a mother has to make while doubling up as a parent.

Speaking about the preparations, Ulka said: "I have always loved kids, and stepping into the role of a mother for the first time on screen is really exciting. It is like embarking on an emotional journey, navigating the depths of love and sacrifice."

"Initially, I was nervous about shooting with a child, but after the promo and the mock shoots, I have become more comfortable shooting with Nihan. He is such a hardworking and sweet boy, he helps me perform my scenes even better," shared Ulka, who is known for her role in 'Jhansi Ki Rani'.

She added: "Shooting scenes with him feels like a discovery for me as every scene is like a heartbeat that resonates with the universal essence of motherhood. I think of my own mother and find myself infusing some of her maternal touch into Janvi. I hope my fans and viewers enjoy my new avatar."

Based in Gwalior, Janvi lives with her son, Kian (Nihan Jain), who is the nucleus of her world but despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a father’s presence more for his mother than himself.

The plot thickens when Janvi crosses paths with an affluent businessman Aryaman and the two end up working under the same roof.

The show will premiere soon on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor