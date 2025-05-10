Ullu actress Muskaan Agarwal sheds light on the House Arrest controversy

Mumbai, May 10 Actress Muskaan Agarwal, who has been a part of Ullu's "House Arrest", was asked about the controversy surrounding the show during a recent conversation with IANS.

Shedding light on the controversy, Muskaan told IANS, "I believe it was completely unfair. There was nothing in 'House Arrest' that crossed any boundaries. Everyone knows that the Ullu platform is for viewers aged eighteen and above. Bold content is already part of what they offer, so this kind of reaction doesn’t make sense."

When asked if the audience was already mentally prepared for bold content, she revealed, "Absolutely. Everyone involved knew that bold tasks were going to be a part of the show. We were all informed beforehand. So, I don’t understand why there’s this sudden backlash. If the platform is already known for such content, what’s the issue now?"

Revealing what the controversy was actually about, Muskaan stated, "It’s not really about the boldness. The real issue seems to be with the anchor, Ajaz Khan. People are focusing on him because he’s hosting the show. No one had a problem with the content before—Ullu has been putting out similar stuff for a long time. But now, because Ajaz sir is involved, it's being questioned."

Explaining the controversy with host Ajaz Khan, the actress went on to say, "He didn't make the show controversial. But if you look at what’s being said, people are criticizing him for being part of something they claim is promoting vulgarity. The focus isn’t on the content itself—it’s about him being the face of it. That’s what people are attacking."

"House Arrest" got into trouble after a clip from the show went viral on social media. The video had host Ajaz Khan asking the contestants to enact sex positions in front of the camera.

Not happy with the content, the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued summons to Ajaz Khan and Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of Ullu App.

