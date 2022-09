Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'

Los Angeles, June 12 Actress Uma Thurman and Henry Golding are set to join Charlize Theron in Netflix's 'The Old Guard 2'.

The 'Kill Bill' and 'Crazy Rich As' stars join previously announced returning cast members Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who reprise their roles from the original movie, reports 'Variety'.

According to 'Variety', 'The Old Guard' followed a covert team of immortal mercenaries who have to fight to keep their identity a secret when they find themselves exposed and an unexpected new member is discovered.

It's yet to be revealed how Thurman and Golding play into the new story, but both stars certainly have action experience.

Following his breakout performances in 'Crazy Rich As', 'A Simple Favor' and 'Last Christmas', Golding entered the realm of high-octane movies with 'Snake Eyes' and 'The Gentlemen'.

The actor will next be seen in the new adaptation of Jane Austens 'Persuasion', starring opposite Dakota Johnson.

Meanwhile, Thurman is a genre icon after starring as the Bride in the 'Kill Bill' franchise. The Oscar-nominee is also known for her performances in such classics as 'Pulp Fiction', and she was most recently seen in 'Hollywood Stargirl'.

Following its July 2020 launch, 'The Old Guard' has become one of Netflix's most popular action films to date, with a reported 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.

The highly-anticipated sequel will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, from a screenplay by Greg Rucka, who co-created the graphic novel on which the series is based, alongside Leandro Fernández.

'The Old Guard 2' marks Skydance's latest Netflix movie, from a slate that includes the first movie, as well as '6 Underground', 'The Adam Project' and the upcoming 'Heart of Stone'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor