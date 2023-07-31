Union minister Prahlad Joshi pays tribute to Munshi Premchand on his 143rd birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Indian writer Munshi Premchand on the occasion of his 143rd birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Joshi shared a post and wrote, “The literary brilliance of Munshi Premchand continues to inspire people. Heartfelt tribute to the great writer on his birth anniversary.”

https://twitter.com/JoshiPralhad/status/1685834743655620609

The post reads, “Birth Anniversary. Munshi Premchand. A person whose actions go against his principles is hardly an idealist.”

Premchand, a legendary writer, is known for his contributions in the Hindi language literature. Some of his best known literary works include 'Eidgah,' 'Kafan,' 'Namak Ka Daroga,' and 'Karmabhoomi.'

Born Dhanpat Rai, in a small village in northern India, the renowned author penned more than a dozen novels, 250 short stories and a number of essays.

