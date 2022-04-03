Units of 'Musasi', 'Bagheera' wish Prabhu Deva on his birthday

Chennai, April 3 The units of two films of which actor Prabhu Deva is a part on Sunday chose to celebrate his birthday in their own unique ways.

While the team of director Sam Rodrigues's 'Musasi' chose to cut a cake on the sets to celebrate the birthday of the director-choreographer-actor and release a new poster of the film, the team of director Adhik Ravi's 'Bagheera' chose to release a poster with one of the actor's looks in the film.

On Instagram, director Adhik Ravi said, "Happy birthday dear Prabhu Deva master. Sweetest soul, amazing human. Can't wait for people to watch your another side in 'Bagheera' as Prabu, Deva, Prabu Devi and Bagheera Muralidharan."

Prabhu Deva, who is currently shooting for 'Musasi', took to Twitter to share the new poster of 'Musasi'.

While in the poster of 'Musasi', Prabhu Deva appears to be a part of an elite fighting unit and is seen wielding a gun, in the new poster of Bagheera, he appears as a woman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor