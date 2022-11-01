Unseen photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of ‘Pathaan’ goes viral

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for each and every update online. Earlier, several photos from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan were leaked on social media. Now a new pic of the superstar and Deepika has surfaced online.

In the pic, SRK is seen standing on the balcony as he carries an intense expression. Leading lady Deepika Padukone stood beside him, looking hot in a plunging white top and a wrap-around orange skirt. Pathaan will hit big screens on January 25, 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The multi-starrer film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is said to be a high-octane action film. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.