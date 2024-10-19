Uorfi Javed joins 'Playground S4' as a mentor

Mumbai, Oct 19 After the reality show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Uorfi Javed will once again be seen on another reality show named 'Playground S4’ on Amazon MX player. She will be playing the role of an additional mentor in the show.

Known for her quirky fashion statements and bold social media persona, Uorfi's entry is set to bring new twists in the show, introducing new challenges that will push contestants beyond their comfort zones. The arrival of Uorfi is set to elevate the competition, introducing innovative ideas and enthusiasm, alongside mentors like Munawar Faruqui, Elvish Yadav, Mythpat, and Mortal.

‘Playground’ is a gaming reality show. In the show, 16 contestants will be divided into four teams. S4 has already captivated viewers with its high-octane challenges, and emotional drama created by the talented contestants. Uorfi’s approach will surely bring an added intensity level to the competition. With her keen eye for detail and emphasis on authenticity, contestants will elevate their game to impress her, raising the stakes significantly. This change in dynamics is set to ignite new rivalries, drama, and entertainment, ensuring viewers remain on the edge of their seats.

Presented by Hero MotoCorp and co-powered by Tecno, the gaming and entertainment franchise is streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

Sharing her excitement about her new role, Uorfi said, “It’s exciting to take on the role of mentor! Last year around I did visit Playground and the energy, the vibe was something different! I am eager to guide the budding gamers on their journey. This show is all about creativity, individuality, and breaking the mold, and I can’t wait to see how they step out of it. My goal is to inspire them to express themselves authentically and stay true to themselves, both in gameplay and personal styles. Let the games begin!”

