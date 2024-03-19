Uorfi Javed Ventures into OTT with Amazon Prime's 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'

Uorfi Javed, the popular social media sensation and former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, has revealed exciting news for her fans. On Tuesday, March 19, she announced a reality show based on her life, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Videos. While the release date of the show is yet to be announced, the first look has already generated buzz among viewers.

The makers of the show shared insights into what audiences can expect, stating, "Uorfi Javed is India’s biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together."

Speaking at the event in Mumbai, Uorfi shared her journey and motivations behind the reality show. She expressed, "A lot of people were suggesting me a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, but I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres -- drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, I should do a reality show on my own life."

The series will be directed by Sandeep Kukreja, adding to the anticipation surrounding the show's release. Additionally, Uorfi is set to make her Bollywood debut with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2," a film backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.

About Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed, formerly known as Urfi Javed, began her career with roles in soap operas but gained widespread recognition after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. In 2022, she announced her name change on social media to Uorfi.

Her career journey includes roles such as Avni Pant in "Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania," Chhaya in "Chandra Nandini," Aarti in "Meri Durga," Kamini Joshi in "Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie," Bella Kapoor in "Bepannaah," Piyali in "Jiji Maa," and Nandini in "Daayan." She also joined "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" as Shivani Bhatia and portrayed Tanisha Chakraborty in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay."

In December 2022, she made a guest appearance on the reality show "MTV Splitsvilla X4" as a contestant and mischief maker, showcasing her versatile presence in the entertainment industry.