UP CM Yogi Adityanath declares 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 : The recently released Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended the film's screening with the cast. After watching the movie, he spoke with the media and shared the update.

Heaping praise on actor Vikrant Massey for his performance in 'The Sabarmati Report', Yogi Adityanath said. "Vikrant Massey and his team made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of UP. The people of the country have the right to know the truth of the work that has been done to create animosity in society... we will make this film tax-free on behalf of the state government to promote it more..."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that 'The Sabarmati Report' will be tax-free in the northern state.

While speaking to the media, he shared, "This film shows the truth of the tragic Godhra train burning incident."

He added that the makers have handled the subject with "sensitivity and dignity"."It is a tribute to 59 people who lost their lives during the incident in 2002. Through this film, the truth of this incident has come in front of everyone and I congratulate the producers and entire team for bringing this reality.."

The film also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'The Sabarmati Report', describing it as a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. He remarked that it is good to see the "truth" coming to light. The Prime Minister was responding to a post on X by a user who praised the movie and tagged him along with a video of the film's trailer.

"Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

