Urfi Javed denied rented accommodation in Mumbai for wearing skimpy clothes

TV actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed has always been in the public eye because of some of her offbeat and outlandish outfits. Recently she took Twitter to share her struggle of renting an apartment in Mumbai.

Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff, she wrote.

Many social media users came to her support. This is unconstitutional and wrong, a user said while another wrote, Very sorry to hear this If you prefer to come to Kandivli Borivli, I can make arrangements for you in a posh flat. Don’t underestimate these areas!