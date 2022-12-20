Urfi Javed diagnosed with Laryngitis

Social media influencer Urfi Javed has been diagnosed with Laryngitis. The internet sensation shared a video of herself in the hospital and spoke about the diagnosis. For the unversed, Laryngitis is an inflammation of your voice box (larynx) from overuse, irritation or infection. With laryngitis, the vocal cords become inflamed and swollen, which distorts the sounds produced by air passing over them. As a result, the voice sounds hoarse.

Coming to the professional front, the 25-year-old digital star has been seen in a bunch of music videos, including ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’. However, the actress, reportedly, landed in legal trouble for allegedly publishing ‘sexually explicit’ material due to the outfits she wore in the music video. Currently, she is seen in the reality show Splitsvilla 14. The dating show, hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, airs on MTV.