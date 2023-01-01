Urfi Javed suffers damaged eye, after make up goes horribly wrong

Actress-model and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her provocative and bizarre fashion sense in the news again. Urfi recently had a terrible experience when her under-eye filler treatment went wrong and she ended up suffering a bruise on her face. The actress opened up about it with photos on Instagram and shared how all the 'dark circle creams are a scam'.

Urfi Javed shared a post on Instagram where she is seen with bruises under her eye. She clarified in her post that the bruises were not because of being hit or injured but her under-eye filler which went wrong.She wrote, "So yesterday I hid this make up se! Kinda proud of myself...No, no one hit me, I got under eye fillers and it bruised. All of these dark-circle creams are a scam! Don't buy them."