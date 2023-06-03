Urmila Matondkar urges people to spread love and not hatred

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Actor Urmila Matondkar shared an inspirational post on her Instagram.

The 'Rangeela' actor took to Instagram and dropped a picture of herself. She wrote, "Dance like no one is watching but more importantly Love As Everyone Matters..at the end of it love will sail you through the challenges of life not hatred and grudges "

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtA5A76P9_5/

Urmila looked gorgeous as she wore an off-shoulder black dress. She paired it with matching heels. The 'Judaai' actor opted for soft makeup look and left her curly hair untied.

The actor's fans chimed in the comment section as soon as the picture was uploaded.

A fan wrote, "My favourite."

Another commented, "Urmila U R Looking Beautiful."

"Wonderful weekend vibes. wwwoow....supb", a social media user wrote.

Urmila married Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman in 2016 in a low-key ceremony.

Urmila entered the film industry as a child artist. She first appeared in BR Chopra's 'Karm', Marathi film 'Zaakol' and Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom'. And years later, as an adult, she established her name as a Rangeela actress in Bollywood. Judaai, Satya and Jungle are some of her memorable films.

Like the other 90s actresses, Urmila is set to debut on the OTT platform. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the series 'Tiwari' is said to be a thriller, based on an emotional mother-daughter story. In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand. The series is now in pre-production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor