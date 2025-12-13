Urvashi Rautela Recalls Working with Dharmendra, Says His Words Were Full of Warmth, Wisdom, and Light

Actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a deeply emotional tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, recalling the unforgettable memories she created with him during the making of her debut film Singh Saab The Great.Opening her heart in a rare moment of vulnerability, Urvashi reflected on how life sometimes gives moments so precious that they later become memories that both hurt and heal.

“I was barely 18 and a half… naïve, nervous, knowing nothing about the world I had stepped into,” she said, remembering her early days on set. “And destiny placed me in the presence of legends — Sunny Deol sir, Bobby Deol sir, and the man whose name my family spoke with reverence: Dharmendra ji.”She recalled sitting next to Dharmendra during breaks, in a quiet corner with just two chairs between them. Despite her inexperience and nervousness, his warmth and comforting gentleness eased her fears. “Those weren’t just conversations… they were blessings. His words were warmth, wisdom, and light,” she shared.

Urvashi also revealed that the last 15 days have been emotionally heavy for her. “I haven’t been okay. Some grief refuses to stay inside. My heart needed to speak,” she admitted, expressing how deeply Dharmendra’s passing has affected her.Her parents had always told her stories about Dharmendra — the unmatched charm, the purity of his aura, the magic he carried everywhere he went. Never did she imagine that her very first film and her very first song would give her the honour of sharing screen space with the same icon.

“Some blessings are too big to understand when they arrive. You realise their magnitude only when your heart aches with gratitude,” she said.In her heartfelt message, Urvashi added:“Dharmendra ji… we will all miss you. I will miss you. I hope my love, prayers, and silent wishes reach you wherever you are. Thank you for your kindness, your teachings, your warmth. I will carry your blessings with me for the rest of my life.”Urvashi concluded her tribute with a simple yet powerful sentiment: “Thank you… for everything.” Veteran actor Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Mumbai home. The actor passed away 12 days after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he continued treatment at home.